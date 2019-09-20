Lynwood: Victim shoots 3 suspects, 1 fatally, Sheriff's Dept. says

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man shot three other men, one fatally, on Friday morning in Lynwood, a Los Angeles County sheriff's spokesperson said, describing the gunman as a victim and the three men who were shot as suspects.
The circumstances of the incident, which took place about 4:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Long Beach Boulevard, were not immediately clear, according to authorities.
"The first suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two suspects were transported to a local hospital," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. The conditions of the wounded men were unknown.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
