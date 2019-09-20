Lynwood: Victim shoots 3 suspects, 1 fatally, Sheriff's Dept. says

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A man shot three other men, one fatally, on Friday morning in Lynwood, a Los Angeles County sheriff's spokesperson said, describing the gunman as a victim and the three men who were shot as suspects.The circumstances of the incident, which took place about 4:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Long Beach Boulevard, were not immediately clear, according to authorities."The first suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two suspects were transported to a local hospital," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. The conditions of the wounded men were unknown.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.