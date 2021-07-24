Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan thriller 'Old' has us think in new ways about time, aging, love

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie 'Old" is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan. It's based on the graphic novel "Sandcastle" and tells the story of several families who are on what looks to be a perfect vacation on an island paradise.But with Night's movies, we know things are not always what they seem! These travelers suddenly find themselves in a bizarre situation; their seemingly perfect island getaway is being subjected to something that causes them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.Shyamalan shot the film on location... during COVID. And hurricane season! Even though this was his 14th film, the director admitted he had doubts he'd be able to finish it."When we were shooting it? Almost daily!" said Shyamalan. "Every single day I was like 'I don't know if we're gonna make it!' Then they'd tell me another hurricane is happening, and the beach eroding, it will rain on this day, on and on...every single factor we had to deal with it.""Old" was shot at an isolated location in the Dominican Republic at the beginning of the pandemic. The cast and crew had to stay together in their own "bubble.""I think the actors felt like they were in a theater troupe. We rehearsed together, but felt this sense of are we gonna get to make this? What's gonna happen in the world?" said Shyamalan. "We just went and kind of told this story. That kept us sane."There was a lot to keep track of during filming; each different time of day meant these mysteriously aging characters had to look different. But a complicated script is nothing new to Night. His work process amazed actor Alex Wolff."I said it was like 'A Beautiful Mind.' He'd be on the board. 'Here, you're on the matrix of 13 and 14," said Wolff. "And I said 'Dude, I don't know what the hell you're talking about. I'm at a fitting. I'm just trying to try these shorts on!"Even with all its twists and turns, Shyamalan says "Old" is a movie that simply asks us to think about our own relationship with time. "No matter how fast or slow its going, the way to deal with it is to be present.""Old" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.