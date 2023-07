Firefighters had to rescue a woman Wednesday morning from the water in MacArthur Park.

After struggle, firefighters rescue woman who fell into fountain in lake at MacArthur Park

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters had to rescue a woman Wednesday morning from the water in MacArthur Park.

She resisted the help and firefighters had to struggle to get her to safety.

She reportedly was pepper-sprayed and fell in, getting stuck in the fountain at the center of the lake.

It took rescue teams about 20 minutes to bring her into the boat.

After the rescue she was taken to the hospital.

She's expected to be OK.