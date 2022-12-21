Holiday grinches make off with thousands in merchandise, pillow from Studio City store

Video shows a pair of holiday grinches making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Studio City store Mag.Pi.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video caught a pair of brazen holiday grinches burglarizing a Studio City store just before the holidays.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars of merchandise from local artists and crafts people - even swiping a pillow on their way out.

The burglary happened just before 2 a.m. at Mag.Pi on Ventura Boulevard.

"It's the holidays and no one wants to feel violated," said the store's Stefanie Pollard. "So that's been very hard."

The suspects tried breaking the front door before smashing a side window to get in.

"They came in and so quickly - it was smash and grab just grab, grab, grab," Pollard said.

In the video, the male suspect is seen going for the jewelry cases, pulling out as much as he could grab from one display then setting his sights on another case.

In audio he's heard saying he couldn't find any money.

The female suspect ran from the office empty-handed in her hunt for cash and is heard saying in audio that she couldn't find any money. The man grabbed an entire jewelry case and ran out as the woman filled a trash bag with clothes, shoes and hand-made blankets - even swiping a pillow on her way out.

The store is hoping that someone will recognize the suspects from the video and contact police before they ruin the holidays for another small business.

"We really want these people to be caught and held accountable," Pollard said.