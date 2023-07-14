WATCH LIVE

Thieves ransack mailboxes in Studio City apartment complex after robbing USPS carrier of master key

ByLeo Stallworth KABC logo
Friday, July 14, 2023 12:17AM
A group of thieves robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint and used a stolen master key to ransack mailboxes inside an apartment complex in the San Fernando Valley.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects are sought by law enforcement after a mail carrier was held up at gunpoint in North Hollywood during a robbery.

The suspects apparently took off with the Postal Service worker's master key and were later seen on surveillance video using the key to enter a Studio City apartment building and steal from mailboxes.

The robbery of the mail carrier happened Tuesday around 10:20 a.m. near 5522 Vineland Ave., according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Images released showed a suspect dressed in all black pointing a gun at the mail carrier.

"We take all mail theft matters seriously and are actively investigating this case," USPS said in a statement. "As this is an ongoing investigation we cannot provide further details."

Footage of the theft at the Studio City apartment complex showed two suspects rummaging through mailboxes before leaving with a bag of stolen mail. That theft happened Wednesday afternoon, according to a timestamp on the video.

Authorities say one suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and dark sneakers. He is described as 5'11" to 6'2" tall, with a slim build and between 25-35 years old.

The second suspect wore a white face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and white sneakers. No description was available of the third suspect, but investigators say they drove a black BMW during the initial robbery.

A $50,000 reward is being offered by USPS for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

