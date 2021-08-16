Malala warns women, minorities in jeopardy as Taliban takes Kabul

The Taliban has taken over the Presidential Palace in Kabul as the U.S. military uses Afghan airspace for evacuations. President Joe Biden on Monday defended his decision to withdraw U.S. troops, saying the decision is "the right one for America."
Biden says he stands 'squarely behind' Afghanistan decision
But Malala warns that the human rights of women and minorities are in danger as the extremist Taliban takes control.
"I am deeply worried about women, minorities and human rights advocates," the Nobel Prize laureate tweeted to her 1.9 million followers. "Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians."
Several provinces in Afghanistan are starting school this week - and already things are returning to the old ways, with female students being turned away by Taliban fighters.
"I came to Afghanistan to be the voice of the voiceless women of my country," said Afghan women's rights activist Mahbouba Seraj. "All of those women that they are living in the provinces of Afghanistan all the way back in the districts and nobody hears their voices and they're in dire need of help."