BB-12, a black bear in the Santa Monica Mountains, recently made its way to the beach in Malibu at least twice, according to the National Park Service.

Rare black bear takes nighttime strolls on the beach in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Even rare black bears like taking midnight strolls along the beach in Southern California.

A photo posted Wednesday by the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area showed BB-12's footprints on the sand near Leo Carrillo State Beach. Officials also say GPS tracking lets them monitor the bear's whereabouts.

The 3- or 4-year-old bear was first captured and collared April 23. Since then, he's been busy crossing the 101 Freeway, Highway 23 and the 118 Freeway. He's currently roaming in the northern part of the Santa Susana Mountains, officials say.

BB-12 is the first bear in the Santa Monica Mountains that National Park Service biologists captured and radio-collared.

The nearest population of black bears is in the Santa Susana Mountains, north of the 118 Freeway, officials say.