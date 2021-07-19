Crews battle brush fire in Malibu that's burned at least 10 acres, threatening structures

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire broke out in Malibu Monday afternoon, prompting a response from firefighters after it burned at least 10 acres.

Dubbed the Flores Fire, the flames are burning in the area of Tuna Canyon and Las Flores Heights roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Some structures in the area are being threatened by the fire as it burns uphill in medium to heavy brush.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but what appeared to be a teepee and trailer were seen near the flames.

Nearly 200 firefighters in the air and on the ground responded to the fire. AIR7 HD over the scene as crews tackled it with water drops and fire retardant.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
