A jury found a man guilty of murder in connection with the shooting of a research scientist who was camping in a tent with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park in 2018.

Gunman gets 142 years to life in prison for killing dad camping with 2 young daughters near Malibu

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who fatally shot a research scientist as he slept inside a tent with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park was sentenced Wednesday to 142 years to life in prison.

Anthony Rauda, 46, was brought into a downtown Los Angeles courtroom in a restraint chair and wearing a spit-hood over his head. Rauda was convicted May 26 of second-degree murder for the June 22, 2018, killing of Tristan Beaudette as he camped with his daughters,ages 2 and 4.

Jurors also convicted Rauda of three counts of attempted murder, including two involving Beaudette's daughters, who were not struck by the gunfire, along with five counts of second-degree commercial burglary.

Jurors acquitted Rauda of seven other attempted murder charges involving a series of other early-morning shootings in the same area.

