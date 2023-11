Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating a panga boat that sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday.

Panga boat sinks off Malibu coast, Homeland Security and US Customs investigating

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating a panga boat that sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard got a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding the 25-foot-long vessel, which is often a type of boat used by human and drug smugglers.

Authorities found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no one was there.

At this time, it appears no one has been detained.

No further details were immediately available.