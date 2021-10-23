Traffic

PCH reopens in Malibu after standoff involving sheriff's deputies, armed person in RV

Eyewitness News at 8am - October 23, 2021

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A standoff involving Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and an armed person in a recreational vehicle Saturday morning prompted the hourslong closure of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, authorities said.

PCH was shut down between Trancas Canyon Road and Morning View Drive, the Sheriff's Department tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The closure was "due to a possibly suicidal person in a RV," the tweet said. The individual was armed with a knife, a sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., authorities said the incident had been resolved without incident and PCH was reopened in both directions.

"With the assistance of LASD's Mental Evaluation Team (MET), they were able to talk to the person and get him the help he needed," the Sheriff's Department said on Twitter.
