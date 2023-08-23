WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Malibu, authorities say

KABC logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 3:36PM
Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Malibu
EMBED <>More Videos

An investigation is underway in Malibu after a man was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute with a woman, police said.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Malibu after a man was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute with a woman, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies on Monday morning appeared to be focusing their investigation near a lifeguard tower.

When they arrived, deputies found the man suffering from injuries to his upper torso. Authorities say the victim, only described as a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Additional details about the incident were not available. No arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW