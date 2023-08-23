An investigation is underway in Malibu after a man was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute with a woman, police said.

Investigation underway after man stabbed to death in Malibu, authorities say

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway in Malibu after a man was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute with a woman, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies on Monday morning appeared to be focusing their investigation near a lifeguard tower.

When they arrived, deputies found the man suffering from injuries to his upper torso. Authorities say the victim, only described as a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Additional details about the incident were not available. No arrests have been made.