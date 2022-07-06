Video shows man attacking Malibu home, vehicle with pickaxe over 4th of July weekend

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Alarming video shows a man attacking a Malibu home with a pickaxe over the 4th of July weekend, and authorities are asking the public's help in tracking him down.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers is wanted in connection with multiple vandalism incidents that occurred on Saturday, July 2.Authorities said the attacks happened in the 19000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.Brothers was captured on footage from a resident's Ring camera swinging the pickaxe at their door. He damaged the front door and the camera, according to the sheriff's department.Brothers also vandalized two vehicles parked along the PCH, authorities said.The sheriff's department has since launched an investigation and released photos from the video to assist in their search.He's being described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds, according to authorities.The video shows the 55-year-old wearing a beanie and carrying a backpack.Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department's Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.