caught on video

Video shows man attacking Malibu home, vehicle with pickaxe over 4th of July weekend

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows man attacking Malibu home, vehicle with pickaxe

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Alarming video shows a man attacking a Malibu home with a pickaxe over the 4th of July weekend, and authorities are asking the public's help in tracking him down.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers is wanted in connection with multiple vandalism incidents that occurred on Saturday, July 2.

Authorities said the attacks happened in the 19000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway.

Brothers was captured on footage from a resident's Ring camera swinging the pickaxe at their door. He damaged the front door and the camera, according to the sheriff's department.

Brothers also vandalized two vehicles parked along the PCH, authorities said.

The sheriff's department has since launched an investigation and released photos from the video to assist in their search.



He's being described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds, according to authorities.

The video shows the 55-year-old wearing a beanie and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department's Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at 818-878-1808.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmentcaught on tapesuspect profilevandalismcaught on videosurveillancesuspect imagessurveillance camerainvestigationpolicecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Suspect arrested in alleged sexual battery inside OC storage facility
27-year-old pedestrian IDed as victim killed in Pico Union hit-and-run
Burger King worker goes viral; more than $320K raised on GoFundMe
Hit-and-run driver slams into woman walking her dogs in Westminster
TOP STORIES
Charges filed in overdose deaths of LA model, friend
Man convicted in 2019 Long Beach crash that killed couple, 3-year-old
July 4th fireworks trigger air-quality alert in SoCal
'Crime tourist' from Chile convicted in Ventura County burglary
New Range Rover retains luxury features, foreshadows electric model
More than $1M raised for boy whose parents died in IL shooting
Highland Park parade shooter charged with 7 counts of murder
Show More
'Thor: Love and Thunder' offers action, comedy, romance in MCU
Shoe thieves hit LA nonprofit twice in a week
Man dies after confrontation with burglar inside apartment
Irvine man charged with fatally shooting roommate
Man dies after being injured by illegal firework in Montebello
More TOP STORIES News