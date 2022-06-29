1 dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed after a shooting near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Tuesday evening, police said.AIR7 HD was over the crime scene shortly before 10 p.m. after police had responded to a reported shooting near the mall's parking lot.A car, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, had crashed into a fence next to the parking structure. LAPD said the victim was found dead inside the vehicle.Further details about the shooting and crash were not immediately available.The shooting happened hours after gunfire erupted near another mall in Culver City.Around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in which multiple witnesses reported seeing two people open fire on another person in the parking lot of the Westfield Culver City mall.A vehicle that had been hit by gunfire was found, but police said they did not find any victims. An investigation into that shooting is ongoing.