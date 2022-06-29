1 dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was killed after a shooting near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza Tuesday evening, police said.

AIR7 HD was over the crime scene shortly before 10 p.m. after police had responded to a reported shooting near the mall's parking lot.

A car, possibly a Mercedes-Benz, had crashed into a fence next to the parking structure. LAPD said the victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

Further details about the shooting and crash were not immediately available.

The shooting happened hours after gunfire erupted near another mall in Culver City.

Around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a shooting in which multiple witnesses reported seeing two people open fire on another person in the parking lot of the Westfield Culver City mall.

A vehicle that had been hit by gunfire was found, but police said they did not find any victims. An investigation into that shooting is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crenshawbaldwin hillsculver citylos angeles countyshooting
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
West Hollywood's bars could see later last call
California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Source of mysterious lights over San Diego identified
Man allegedly used homemade flamethrower at abortion protest
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Show More
LA County approves transfer of Bruce's Beach
SoCal animal shelters face more overcrowding issues ahead of July 4
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison
El Capitan Theatre hosts sensory-inclusive screenings of 'Lightyear'
Dolly Parton tour bus suite offers dream vacation for die-hard fans
More TOP STORIES News