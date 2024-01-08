WATCH LIVE

Molotov cocktail sparks car fire outside Garden Grove Vietnamese restaurant

Monday, January 8, 2024 11:20PM
Surveillance video shows an arson suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle parked at Mama Hieu's Vietnamese Fried Chicken in Garden Grove.
KABC

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Garden Grove police are investigating an arson incident that was caught on video.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle parked just outside of Mama Hieu's Vietnamese Fried Chicken on Mallard Drive.

The car caught fire, and police believe the suspect may have been hurt as well.

The owners say they do not recognize the man seen in the surveillance video.

Authorities said there is not enough evidence to call this incident a hate crime, but the investigation continues.

A SpotFund account has been set up to help the family that runs the restaurant.

