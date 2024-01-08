Molotov cocktail sparks car fire outside Garden Grove Vietnamese restaurant

Authorities said there is not enough evidence to call this incident a hate crime, but the investigation continues.

Surveillance video shows an arson suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle parked at Mama Hieu's Vietnamese Fried Chicken in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- Garden Grove police are investigating an arson incident that was caught on video.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, someone tossed a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle parked just outside of Mama Hieu's Vietnamese Fried Chicken on Mallard Drive.

The car caught fire, and police believe the suspect may have been hurt as well.

The owners say they do not recognize the man seen in the surveillance video.

A SpotFund account has been set up to help the family that runs the restaurant.