Man in custody after accidentally shooting his aunt in Norwalk, authorities say

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken into custody after accidentally shooting his aunt at a house party in Norwalk, according to authorities.The incident occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday on the 11000 block of Lakeland Road.Police said the young man was showing off his handgun and didn't know there was a bullet in the barrel when it accidentally went off, hitting his aunt.The man was taken into custody for negligence.Deputies were on scene for hours clearing out the party and questioning guests.The victim's condition was not immediately known.