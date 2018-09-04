A man accused of killing former classmate and University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein will stand trial, a judge ordered Tuesday.During a court appearance, the judge said enough evidence warranted a trial for 21-year-old Samuel Woodward, who is accused of killing 19-year-old Bernstein in early January.Bernstein, who was visiting his parents during winter break, went to the park with Woodward on the night of Jan. 2. A week later, Bernstein's body was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Borrego Park.Woodward was arrested Jan. 12 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, authorities said.In August, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced a hate-crime allegation would be added against Woodward. Rackauckas said that Bernstein was stabbed and Woodward is suspected of visiting the scene days after.Woodward also told detectives Bernstein tried to kiss him, he pushed Bernstein away and then used a gay slur, according to a search warrant affidavit.The two men were classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana and reconnected through social media.The exact time and place of Bernstein's killing remains unclear.Woodward pleaded not guilty in the murder earlier this year. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.