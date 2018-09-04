Samuel Woodward, who is accused of killing Blaze Bernstein, will stand trial, OC judge orders

EMBED </>More Videos

A man accused of killing former classmate and University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein will stand trial, a judge ordered Tuesday. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man accused of killing former classmate and University of Pennsylvania student Blaze Bernstein will stand trial, a judge ordered Tuesday.

During a court appearance, the judge said enough evidence warranted a trial for 21-year-old Samuel Woodward, who is accused of killing 19-year-old Bernstein in early January.

Bernstein, who was visiting his parents during winter break, went to the park with Woodward on the night of Jan. 2. A week later, Bernstein's body was found in a shallow grave on the outskirts of Borrego Park.

Woodward was arrested Jan. 12 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime, authorities said.

In August, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas announced a hate-crime allegation would be added against Woodward. Rackauckas said that Bernstein was stabbed and Woodward is suspected of visiting the scene days after.

Woodward also told detectives Bernstein tried to kiss him, he pushed Bernstein away and then used a gay slur, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The two men were classmates at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana and reconnected through social media.

The exact time and place of Bernstein's killing remains unclear.

Woodward pleaded not guilty in the murder earlier this year. His next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hate crimemurdermissing manmissing personuniversity of pennsylvaniabody foundcollege studenttrialcourt caseOrange CountyLake Forest
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Blaze Bernstein murdered because he was gay, OCDA says
Blaze Bernstein's former classmate pleads not guilty
Blaze Bernstein's former classmate charged with murder
Blaze Bernstein's parents speak out about devastating loss of 'gentle soul'
Funeral service honors murdered OC student Blaze Bernstein
Suspect arrested in Blaze Bernstein's homicide investigation
New details emerge on OC student's death
Body found in Borrego Park ID'd as missing college student
Family launches search for PA college student missing in OC
Top Stories
Body of Ventura woman, 24, recovered in search for Colorado River boat crash victims
Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video
Pushup Challenge reminds men to get prostate-cancer screening
Cosby star vandalized on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Colorado River boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
LA prosecutors won't file sex abuse charges involving Spacey, Seagal, Anderson
Long Beach grandfather murder: Search continues for killer
Show More
No charges filed against man seen dragging unconscious passenger off train
Charges filed against LAPD officers found allegedly intoxicated in Glendale
Father dies trying to save son in Whitewater River, witnesses say
Biden feels push to take on Trump in 2020
Former Arizona U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl to replace John McCain
More News