Man allegedly points gun at 6-year-old boy after Halloween goody bag brought to wrong house

MANHASSET, Long Island -- A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly pointing a gun at a six-year-old on Long Island after a Halloween treat was mistakenly brought to the wrong house.

Michael Yifan Wen, 43, was charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police say a mother was driving her three kids and her nephew to a house on Rockrest Road in Manhasset. Her daughter, age 10, was dropping a goody bag off at her friend's house.

The girl and her 6-year-old brother exited their mother's vehicle and approached the house. They rang the doorbell and left a goody bag full of candy for Halloween on the front porch and returned to the vehicle.

The mother drove down the block before her daughter notified her that the address may have been incorrect. The family returned to the house on Rockrest Road, and the 6-year-old boy went to retrieve the goody bag from the porch.

Wen then allegedly opened the door, stepped out of the house and pointed a black handgun at the 6-year-old boy's head, police said.

Police were notified of the incident and arrested Wen without incident.

Wen was arraigned Sunday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

