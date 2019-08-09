Man armed with AR-15 kills 2 in rush hour traffic in Texas, police say

By Jessica Willey
HOUSTON -- A gunman is on the run after Houston police say he shot and killed two people with an AR-15 in the middle of rush hour on I-10 near John Ralston.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators said a car hit another vehicle, causing it to spin out. The shooter and another person got out of the sedan that caused the crash. One of them quickly got the attention of witnesses in the area.

"A Hispanic male, holding a really big gun, shooting at another car," reported a police dispatcher.



"One of the witnesses saw the weapon," Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said. "He's familiar with guns and he believes it was an AR-15."

Police say as the victims' car rolled toward the gunman, he fired multiple rounds. Both men inside were killed.

According to HPD, the victims were 25 and 33 years old. Police have not released their identities yet.

Video shows bystanders rushing to help the victims, performing CPR on the freeway, but the men couldn't be saved.

WATCH: Police say man armed with AR-15 killed 2

EMBED More News Videos

A gunman is on the run after Houston police say he shot and killed two people with an AR-15 in the middle of rush hour on I-10 near John Ralston.



According to police sources, a large trash bag with marijuana was in their car. Investigators are looking at all possible motives.

"Road rage? An accident? Narcotics? We don't know yet," Dobbins told reporters.

WATCH: HPD release details on shooting that killed 2 people during rush hour traffic on I-10E
EMBED More News Videos

HPD said a motive is unclear in the shooting, and they do not have a good description of the shooter or his vehicle.



The suspects took off, leaving behind a crime scene on the freeway.

Friday morning, police released a description of the shooter saying he is a Hispanic man in his early 20s. He's about 5'7" with a thin build, and he wore a red shirt.

The vehicle he took off in is described as a newer model, dark-colored, 4-door sedan with unknown license plates.



Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600.

You can also give anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest or charges.

"This is a scary event to happen at 6 o'clock at night on a busy freeway," Dobbins said.

A driver who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection feared for his life, police say, and fired at the shooter. They do not know if he was hit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmanhuntshootingman shotman killedinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows vicious attack in Orange County stabbing spree
LIVE: Firefighters respond to stranded horse in Sunland
Details emerge about crash involving retired LAPD commander suspected of DUI
Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Walmart store
VIDEO: Danny Trejo rushes in to rescue child in Sylmar car crash
White Sox, Yankees to play game on 'Field of Dreams' field
Orange County stabbing rampage: 3 deceased victims identified
Show More
California's only known wolf pack adds 3 pups
Garden Grove police arrest man in stabbing death of his mother
20 years after JCC shooting, family remembers slain postal carrier
Ventura County authorities participate in active shooter drill
UCLA hospital worker awarded $1.5 million in harassment suit
More TOP STORIES News