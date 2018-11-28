51-year-old man arrested after cache of weapons recovered from Huntington Beach home

More than 50 weapons were discovered at a home in Huntington Beach, where a 51-year-old man was arrested, police said. (Laguna Beach Police)

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 51-year-old man was arrested after a cache of weapons were recovered from a Huntington Beach home, police said.

Mitchell Todd was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home on Cambay Lane.

More than 50 weapons were found, including assault rifles. Detectives also said Nazi memorabilia was found in the home.

Laguna Beach police said only a few of the guns are legally registered and are trying to determine where the weapons came from.

Federal agencies have been alerted to the weapons bust, detectives said.
