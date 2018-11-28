A 51-year-old man was arrested after a cache of weapons were recovered from a Huntington Beach home, police said.Mitchell Todd was arrested after a search warrant was served at a home on Cambay Lane.More than 50 weapons were found, including assault rifles. Detectives also said Nazi memorabilia was found in the home.Laguna Beach police said only a few of the guns are legally registered and are trying to determine where the weapons came from.Federal agencies have been alerted to the weapons bust, detectives said.