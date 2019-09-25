Encino open house attack: Man arrested for felony assault on realtor after incident caught on video

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 45-year-old man has been formally arrested in connection with a violent attack on a real estate agent that was recorded on surveillance video at an open house in Encino.

Alen Karaboghosian was being held Wednesday at a Los Angeles Police Department jail on $130,000 bail after being booked on suspicion of felony assault. He had previously been detained as a person of interest in the case.

It was not immediately clear how investigators initially identified Karaboghosian as a suspect.

Surveillance footage shows a man violently pushing the realtor to the ground and then standing over her as she screams. The woman in the video later said she was groped by the assailant.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countyassaultattackreal estatesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School bus crash in Inglewood leaves 8 with minor injuries
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
2 pedestrians killed in hit-and-run in South LA
Firefighters battle massive blaze at Santa Ana warehouse
Person of interest detained in attack on realtor at open house in Encino
Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
2 people in custody following standoff at Pomona home
Show More
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
Alleged victim of former UCLA gynecologist speaks out
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Homelessness protesters removed from LA City Council chamber
OC Board of Supervisors votes to regulate group homes
More TOP STORIES News