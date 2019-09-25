Encino open house attack: Man arrested for felony assault on realtor after incident caught on video

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 45-year-old man has been formally arrested in connection with a violent attack on a real estate agent that was recorded on surveillance video at an open house in Encino.Alen Karaboghosian was being held Wednesday at a Los Angeles Police Department jail on $130,000 bail after being booked on suspicion of felony assault. He had previously been detained as a person of interest in the case.It was not immediately clear how investigators initially identified Karaboghosian as a suspect.Surveillance footage shows a man violently pushing the realtor to the ground and then standing over her as she screams. The woman in the video later said she was groped by the assailant.