Man caught on camera stealing Koi fish from Westminster home

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was caught on camera stealing Koi fish from a home in Westminster.

Home security footage shows the man walking up to the pond with a net and is able to catch two of the fish.

The homeowner catches him -- and he runs off quickly.

They shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring and said this is the fourth time that this has happened to them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westminsterorange countyrobberyanimalfishsecurity
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News