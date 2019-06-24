Man caught on camera stealing Koi fish from Westminster home

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was caught on camera stealing Koi fish from a home in Westminster.
Home security footage shows the man walking up to the pond with a net and is able to catch two of the fish.
The homeowner catches him -- and he runs off quickly.
They shared the video to the free Neighbors app by Ring and said this is the fourth time that this has happened to them.
