A man is in custody after scaling a crane almost 300 feet high at a construction site in Anaheim Sunday night.The incident happened near West Katella Avenue and Clementine Street in front of the new J.W. Marriot Hotel.Police said he used his own rope and was up there for more than an hour.The man was arrested at the base of the crane, where he threw some PVC glue on officers.No one was hurt, but the suspect was taken to a hospital. Police believe he may have been under the influence or suffering mental health issues.