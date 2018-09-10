Man climbs nearly 300 feet up crane in Anaheim, throws PVC glue at officers

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in custody after scaling a crane almost 300 feet high at a construction site in Anaheim Sunday night.

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A man is in custody after scaling a crane almost 300 feet high at a construction site in Anaheim Sunday night.

The incident happened near West Katella Avenue and Clementine Street in front of the new J.W. Marriot Hotel.

Police said he used his own rope and was up there for more than an hour.

The man was arrested at the base of the crane, where he threw some PVC glue on officers.

No one was hurt, but the suspect was taken to a hospital. Police believe he may have been under the influence or suffering mental health issues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bizarrearrestAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Topanga Canyon Blvd shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
TX officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death
Woman develops 'black hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
CBS head Les Moonves out amid sexual misconduct allegations
Riverside man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America in revamped pageant
Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
Show More
Fork Fire burns 60 acres above Azusa; 1 firefighter injured
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
VIDEO: El Monte armed robbery suspect sought by police
More News