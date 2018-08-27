Man detained after scaling fence at LAX, approaching Delta plane

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles International Airport police took a man into custody after he scaled a fence and approached a Delta airplane as it prepared to depart, officials said.
The man scaled an outer perimeter fence near Lincoln and Sepulveda boulevards Monday shortly after 2 p.m.
Officers spotted the man climb the fence and took him into custody as he appeared to be getting closer to a Delta plane that was staging for departure.
The view from our @Delta flight at LAX. A guy ran onto the runway and started doing push-ups. Swiftly apprehended by @LAAirportPD before he could transition to sprints. @flyLAXairport #LAXPD pic.twitter.com/otYpZDO9cT— Chad Ridgely (@ChadRidgely) August 27, 2018
One passenger on the Delta flight said it appeared the man was doing pushups before he was apprehended.
Police are investigating.
