Man found dead after fire at 101-year-old home in Florence neighborhood

A man's body was found inside a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood after firefighters extinguished a fire.

A man's body was found inside a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood after firefighters extinguished a fire.

A man's body was found inside a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood after firefighters extinguished a fire.

A man's body was found inside a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood after firefighters extinguished a fire.

FLORENCE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grim discovery was made after firefighters put out a fire at a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on E. 71st Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The body of a 52-year-old man was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the flames that were contained to just one room within the home. It's unclear when and how the man died.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors and the building did not have any fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.