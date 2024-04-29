WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man found dead after fire at 101-year-old home in Florence neighborhood

KABC logo
Monday, April 29, 2024 2:30PM
Man found dead in burned home in Florence neighborhood
A man's body was found inside a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood after firefighters extinguished a fire.

FLORENCE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A grim discovery was made after firefighters put out a fire at a 101-year-old home in the Florence neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Sunday on E. 71st Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The body of a 52-year-old man was found inside the home after firefighters extinguished the flames that were contained to just one room within the home. It's unclear when and how the man died.

Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors and the building did not have any fire sprinklers.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW