Alhambra detectives investigating after man found shot to death in car

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Homicide detectives launched an investigation after a man was found shot to death in a car in Alhambra.

Deputies received a call at 8 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle on the 900 block of West Ramona Road.

When sheriff deputies arrived, they discovered a victim inside the car suffering from one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No motive or suspect description was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
