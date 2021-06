FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- This story may make you clutch your pearls.A man is custody after a series of necklace robberies in Fountain Valley.Surveillance video shows a man snatch a necklace off the neck of an elderly woman.Police say 56-year old Larry Tripp was arrested after confessing to three necklace robberies that started last month.Some of the victims suffered minor injuries.Tripp was booked into Orange County jail on three counts of robbery and elder abuse.