Man killed, young girl injured by gunfire near South Los Angeles motel

By ABC7.com staff
2 people shot near South Los Angeles motel

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and a young girl was injured in a shooting near a motel in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police say.

The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the Starlight Motel on San Pedro Street.

Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and seriously wounded. Officials said he later died at the hospital.

A girl, believed to be around 8-10 years old, was shot in the arm and was transported to a local hospital. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the girl was caught in the crossfire while she was riding her bicycle.

A description of the suspect or suspects and possible motive was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story initially described the adult victim as female.
