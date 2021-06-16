Man killed, young girl injured by gunfire near South Los Angeles motel

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and a young girl was injured in a shooting near a motel in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening, police say.The shooting was reported just after 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the Starlight Motel on San Pedro Street.Police say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times and seriously wounded. Officials said he later died at the hospital.A girl, believed to be around 8-10 years old, was shot in the arm and was transported to a local hospital. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the girl was caught in the crossfire while she was riding her bicycle.A description of the suspect or suspects and possible motive was not immediately released.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.Correction: An earlier version of this story initially described the adult victim as female.