Hit-and-run crash in Claremont leaves man in his 50s dead; driver at large

CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Claremont, authorities said.The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Town Avenue, according to the Claremont Police Department.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.A description of the vehicle and driver, who remained at large, were not available.