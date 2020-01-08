Hit-and-run crash in Claremont leaves man in his 50s dead; driver at large

By ABC7.com staff
CLAREMONT, Calif. (KABC) -- A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Claremont, authorities said.

The collision happened about 2:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Town Avenue, according to the Claremont Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

A description of the vehicle and driver, who remained at large, were not available.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
