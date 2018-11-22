Police shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked his stepfather with a knife Wednesday night in Bell Gardens.Officers responded to a family disturbance call at a home on the 5900 block of Loveland Street at approximately 10:18 p.m.When officers arrived, they encountered the suspect who became "agitated," and ran further into the house and attacked his stepfather with a knife, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.An officer-involved shooting occurred, with the suspect being struck at least one time in the upper torso.The 24-year-old suspect died at the scene.The man stabbed was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.No officers were injured in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.