Man killed in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.The shooting happened in the area of 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue at about 11 p.m.AIR7 HD was overhead as the suspect, a Hispanic man who was hiding and lying near a parked car in a driveway, was shot and killed by officers.The suspect appeared to be holding a handgun, which was pointed at officers. Los Angeles police said the suspect opened fire on officers, moved from the area, and was then involved in a second officer-involved shooting in which he was fatally shot.The incident was the third time in 10 days that LAPD officers had been shot at, the department said.