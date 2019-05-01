SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An armed man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.
The shooting happened in the area of 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue at about 11 p.m.
AIR7 HD was overhead as the suspect, a Hispanic man who was hiding and lying near a parked car in a driveway, was shot and killed by officers.
The suspect appeared to be holding a handgun, which was pointed at officers. Los Angeles police said the suspect opened fire on officers, moved from the area, and was then involved in a second officer-involved shooting in which he was fatally shot.
The incident was the third time in 10 days that LAPD officers had been shot at, the department said.
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News