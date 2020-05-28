Man killed in officer-involved shooting after allegedly stabbing police dog in Fullerton

A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly stabbed a police dog with a knife in Fullerton.
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after he allegedly stabbed a police dog with a knife in Fullerton Wednesday night.

Fullerton police said officers responded to a family disturbance call in the 3600 block of West Avenue at about 10 p.m.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife on two teenagers who attempted to intervene in a domestic violence incident, according to a news release.

While officers were en route to the scene, they received information that the suspect obtained a handgun and fired several rounds.

Multiple family members ran out of the home when police arrived and the suspect then came out of the house with a knife, the news release said.

After refusing "numerous" commands to drop the knife, the suspect tried to re-enter the home and a police K-9 was sent in.

Police said the suspect then stabbed the police dog and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Life-saving measures were performed by officers and the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police dog underwent surgery at a veterinary hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police released a photo of the knife the suspect allegedly had.

The identity of the suspect was not known.
