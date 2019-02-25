Man killed in Van Nuys strip-club shooting

A man was shot and killed after a fight in the parking lot of a Van Nuys strip club, police say.The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Red Tie gentlemen's club at 15832 Stagg St.Police arrived and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the shoulder and torso. The victim, believed to be around 34 years old, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.Later Monday, police disclosed that the victim died.Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of the strip club when he got into an argument with other men there. A suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim more than once.Police say there are many surveillance cameras on the property and they are reviewing footage to get information about the suspect, who fled with others in a newer model black Dodge Charger.Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.