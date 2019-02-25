Man killed in Van Nuys strip-club shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was shot and killed after a fight in the parking lot of a Van Nuys strip club, police say.

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed after a fight in the parking lot of a Van Nuys strip club, police say.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Red Tie gentlemen's club at 15832 Stagg St.

Police arrived and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the shoulder and torso. The victim, believed to be around 34 years old, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Later Monday, police disclosed that the victim died.

Investigators believe the victim was standing in front of the strip club when he got into an argument with other men there. A suspect fired multiple shots, striking the victim more than once.

Police say there are many surveillance cameras on the property and they are reviewing footage to get information about the suspect, who fled with others in a newer model black Dodge Charger.

Investigators believe the shooting may be gang-related.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggun violencegang violencehomicidehomicide investigationVan NuysLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for missing infant's remains in Corona landfill
Teen killed in Gardena drive-by shooting ID'd as student at Lawndale school
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Show More
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
More News