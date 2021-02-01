Video shows arrest of OC man who was allegedly living in Chicago's airport for 3 months

CHICAGO (KABC) -- New video has been released showing the arrest of an Orange County man who had been living at Chicago's O'Hare Airport for three months.The video shows Aditya Singh, 36, from the city of Orange, wearing a bright yellow safety vest as he is questioned by authorities.Police say Singh was posing as an airport worker, using a stolen airport ID and living inside the security zone.He arrived at O'Hare on a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19, prosecutors say. But he then stayed at the airport, living inside the security zone since then. He told officials he was afraid to fly back to Los Angeles because of COVID-19.He's charged with felony criminal trespass and theft.