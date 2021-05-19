Man on bike sought for groping woman near Cal State Northridge campus

EMBED <>More Videos

Man on bike sought for groping woman near CSUN campus

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Students at Cal State Northridge are being warned about a man who is being sought by police for groping a woman near campus.

The university Department of Police Services released a photo of a man in a black hooded sweatshirt riding a bike and said the incident happened around 5 p.m. near Lassen Street and Zelzah Avenue.

Authorities say the man approached a woman on the black bike, "touched the victim on her buttocks" and took off.

They say the incident is part of an ongoing investigation after two similar incidents happened in the same area back in February.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CSUN Department of Police Services at (818) 677-2111.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgelos angeleslos angeles countycsu northridgegropinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect on loose after stabbing at El Pollo Loco in Hollywood
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
VIDEO: Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters fight with diners outside LA restaurant
Woman details alleged 2003 rape by Danny Masterson
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns
LAPD seeks to fire employee who shared post mocking George Floyd
Show More
Israeli airstrikes kill 6, level large family home in Gaza
Texas governor bans mask mandates by state's public schools
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
McCarthy rejects proposed commission to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol assault
5 SoCal DMV workers admit roles in bribery scandal
More TOP STORIES News