Dramatic rescue: Good Samaritans lift car off bicyclist

Warning: Some may consider the following video graphic.

Video shows Watsonville police officers and good Samaritans rushing to the rescue of a man trapped under a stolen car.

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Several Watsonville police officers and good Samaritans are hailed as heroes after rushing to the rescue of a man trapped under a car.

Police shared this video of last week's rescue.

They say the driver of a stolen car ran over the cyclist, who then became trapped under the car.

The suspected driver was arrested shortly after the crash. He faces several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving causing bodily injury, and evading a peace officer with disregard for safety.

The cyclist is in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

Police are trying to track down people who helped rescue the victim. If you have their contact information, please email wpdsocialmedia@cityofwatsonville.org.