Man robs, pistol-whips Lyft driver at South El Monte gas station - video

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Man robs, beats driver at South El Monte gas station

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- Disturbing video captures a man robbing and pistol-whipping a Lyft driver at a gas station in South El Monte.

The video was recorded on the driver's camera. It shows a man with a handgun getting in the backseat of his car on May 11 at the ARCO station at Rush Street and Rosemead Boulevard in South El Monte around 9:20 p.m.

The suspect is seen arguing with the driver for more than a minute in the video. He demands money and grab's the driver's cellphone. He also apparently tried to get the driver to leave the car but after some discussion the driver was apparently able to dissuade the suspect from stealing the car.



He handed over the wallet, which held $1,560 in cash, according to his family. Twice during the encounter the suspect beat the driver in the face with the gun, leaving him with a bruised and bloody nose.

The driver's family has established a GoFundMe to help replace the stolen cash and cellphone as well as help with medical expenses.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south el montelos angeles countyassaultlyftrobberyrideshareuberarmed robbery
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kidnapping suspect flees in chase from Kern County to Palmdale
Fully vaccinated Americans can return to life without masks: CDC
SoCal parents of drowning victim raise awareness to protect other children
Deputy leaves hospital weeks after Hesperia shooting
Homelessness and foster care didn't stop this student from achieving his dreams
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Looking for a job? SoCal theme parks are hiring
Show More
Hummer catches fire after driver fills up 4 gas containers
Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion despite truce efforts
Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park; transient arrested
$196M in emergency funding slotted for 4 San Fernando Valley colleges
NorCal law school now offering Gabriel Fernandez scholarship
More TOP STORIES News