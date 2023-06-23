Earlier this week, Scott Rowin, who is gay, said he was set on fire in a targeted attack in San Diego. Now, police are saying he was burned by a woman he allegedly assaulted.

Man who claimed he was set on fire during 'hate-filled' attack allegedly assaulted pregnant woman

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who claimed he was attacked and burned during an alleged hate crime is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, police said.

Earlier this week, Scott Rowin, who is gay, told KGTV, the ABC affiliate station in San Diego, that he was set on fire in a targeted attack.

However, according to an update published on Wednesday, investigators are now saying they received a 911 call that same night of a man attacking a pregnant woman.

She was bleeding and had several injuries, requiring her to go to the hospital.

An hour later, officers received a report of a man claiming he had been set on fire. Officers determined the man with the burn injuries was the suspect in the attack on the pregnant woman.

Then, they said she retaliated using fire as a weapon on him.

According to KGTV, detectives have located security footage showing the "initial physical assault by the man on the pregnant woman and the subsequent use of fire as a weapon by the pregnant woman on the man."

"This is a complex investigation, and detectives are examining all aspects and allegations," police told KGTV. "The San Diego Police Department takes all crimes of violence extremely seriously. We recognize the community's interest in this case and are working to balance transparency with protecting the active criminal investigations."

So far, there have been no arrests.