19-year-old man shot and killed in Anaheim; 3 suspects sought

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated part of Anaheim Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:25 p.m. near the intersection of Cerritos Avenue and Garza Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said three suspects in an older model gray Honda fled the scene and were last seen heading eastbound on Cerritos Avenue.

Possible witnesses were being interviewed, authorities said.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.
