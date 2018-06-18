A gunman donned a mask and hard hat to shoot a man at a construction site Monday in the City of Industry, officials said.The victim died at the construction site for a commercial building on Nelson Avenue near Sunset Avenue after the shooting around 9:35 a.m.Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a mask and a construction hard hat. He fled the scene after the shooting and remains on the loose.No one else was injured and it appears the victim was specifically targeted by the gunman, investigators said.