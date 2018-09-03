Del Mar shooting: Man shot by deputies after opening fire before Ice Cube concert ID'd

A man who was shot by deputies after he reportedly opened fire just before an Ice Cube concert in Del Mar has been identified. (Storyful)

DEL MAR, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who was shot by deputies after he reportedly opened fire just before an Ice Cube concert at the Del Mar racetracks has been identified.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Daniel Elizarraras.

One person was shot by sheriff's deputies at the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego County, according to officials and witnesses.


Authorities said he wanted a ticket to the Ice Cube concert after the horse races, but no more were available.

That's when deputies said he fired several shots with a handgun into the crowd. Deputies returned fire, shooting him.

"I was standing at the front gate and I was going to meet my son and I was going to give him the ticket, and I just heard gunshots just ringing off bang, bang, bang, bang, bang over and over and over again, and then I saw a guy on the ground and cops shot him," said Joel Sweeney, a witness.

Elizarraras, who is from Escondido, was taken to the hospital. He was reported to be in stable condition and is expected to survive, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

No one else was hurt.

Ice Cube did perform. He took the stage an hour later.
