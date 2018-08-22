Man shot dead near San Bernardino apartment complex; killer at large

(Left) Teron Marshall, 40, of Washington, is seen in a photo provided by San Bernardino police. (Right) Law enforcement officials investigate the scene of a fatal shooting.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A search is underway for a killer who gunned down a man near a San Bernardino apartment complex.

San Bernardino police received calls Tuesday night from multiple people reporting shots fired near the 1000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. Some witnesses told authorities they saw the victim being chased by someone.

Responding officers found the victim, later identified as 40-year-old Teron Marshall, in front of an apartment complex. Marshall had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was not responsive, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators listed Marshall's place of residence as Washington state. It's not clear if he was visiting California at the time of the shooting.

A description of the suspect and details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Lewis at (909) 384-5762 or Sergeant Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
