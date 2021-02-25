Man shot inside Target store in Gardena after fight, police say; suspect sought

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized Thursday morning with gunshot wounds he sustained following a fight with another man at a Target store in Gardena.

The men began arguing around 10 p.m. Wednesday inside the store at 2169 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., near Van Ness Avenue, and then started fighting, which alerted store security, according to Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.

During the fight, one of the men pulled a gun and fired twice, striking the victim with both shots, then ran from the store in an unknown direction, Cuff said.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

The victim, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and underwent surgery overnight.

A reason for the argument was unknown.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is urged to call Gardena police Detective Bureau Commander, Lt. Mike Sargent at 310-217-6122.

City News Service contributed to this report.
