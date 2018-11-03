Man shot to death at auto body shop in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Homicide detectives investigated the shooting death of a man in Gardena.

It happened in the 400 block of West Redondo Beach Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities received a 911 call regarding a gunshot victim at an auto body shop in the area.

When emergency personnel arrived, the victim was found on the sidewalk. Four other men were at the scene and had tried to render aid to the victim, but they left when authorities arrived.

Paramedics tried to treat the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 35-year-old man, but his identity was not released.

Authorities said there was no suspect description available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
