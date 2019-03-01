Man shot to death outside Bank of America in Paramount

Crime scene tape ropes off the scene of a fatal shooting outside of a Bank of America in Paramount on Friday, March 1, 2019.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed outside of a Bank of America branch in Paramount on Friday.

The shooting occurred near the 15900 block of Paramount Boulevard shortly before 11 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the victim was a well-known business man who came to the bank often to make deposits.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
