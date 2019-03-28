Crime & Safety

Man sought for slashing 3 women in the face in South Gate, Lynwood

South Gate police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly slashed three women while riding his bicycle.

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- South Gate police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly slashed three women while riding his bicycle.

Police said a man slashed a woman's face, who was walking on Firestone Boulevard at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Following the attack, the woman walked into the Penjamo Bakery. Employees called 911.

The man was riding a mountain bike with oversized wheels and a white sticker on the front tire. Police said he's believed to be a 30-year-old Hispanic man with a shaved head, last seen wearing dark clothes.

The South Gate attack was the third slashing of the day.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the man also attacked two women in Lynwood.

One was walking near the intersection of San Luis and Abbott Boulevard, near a school. The other, at the intersection of Imperial Highway and Long Beach Boulevard.

Both were slashed in the face by a sharp object.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Gate police.
