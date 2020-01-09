92-year-old woman beaten to death on New York City street; surveillance video shows suspect sought

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- Police in Queens released surveillance video of a man they want to find in the death of a 92-year-old woman.

Maria Fuertes' body was discovered on the sidewalk near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill just after midnight Monday.

Police say the elderly woman was approached from behind, assaulted, and knocked to the ground. She was found lying there with neck and back injuries.

Fuertes is known around the neighborhood as the local "cat lady" or "grandma."

Residents say she was beloved in the neighborhood and would come out late at night to feed the stray animals.
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the man who killed a 92-year-old woman in Queens.


Neighbors said she was an amazing woman who took care of the entire neighborhood -- not just the dogs and cats.

"It's upsetting because this is an old woman," neighbor Anthony Davis said. "What need do you need to attack her or hurt her? She has never done nothing to anyone."

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives say Fuertes bumped into an unknown man before falling to the ground.

Now authorities want to talk to the man in the video.

"She was a sweet lady," neighbor Aneil Ram said. "We all knew her since we were small and it's sickening to even hear something like that happening to her."

A report from the Medical Examiner expected this week will provide more answers on her death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityelderly womanelderlyhomicide investigationu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Beloved 92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after RV hits school bus, parked cars in Studio City
Body wrapped in plastic and cardboard found in U-Haul truck
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back
Joe Biden to visit SoCal for fundraiser, tour of bridge project
California could launch generic prescription drug label
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Mom and daughter go from homelessness to receiving higher educations
Show More
Authorities investigating possible threat against Calabasas High
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
Woman, 80, scammed into buying fake gold brick for $4K in Norwalk
Deputy-involved shooting shuts down NB 15 Fwy near CA-NV state line
Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's cancer-free
More TOP STORIES News