The victim, who police say is a 70-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Man stabs another man on Metro bus during argument in Silver Lake, officials say; arrest made

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was arrested Saturday after he stabbed another man on a Metro bus in Silver Lake, authorities said.

The incident happened just around 1:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of W Sunset Boulevard near Benton Way.

The video featured in the media player above is the ABC7 Los Angeles 24/7 streaming channel

According to Metro, a man stabbed another man during some sort of argument while riding the Metro Line 4 bus that was heading westbound on Sunset. Police called it "an unprovoked attack."

The victim, a 70-year-old man, was rushed to USC Medical Center where he remains in stable condition. The suspect was arrested shortly after. Police say it's unclear if the two men knew each other.

"Metro extends its sympathies to the victim," said Metro in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.