Authorities search for man suspected of exposing himself to woman along Towsley Canyon hiking trail

By
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man suspected of exposing himself to a woman on a hiking trail in Towsley Canyon in Newhall.

The alleged incident happened May 16 around 4 p.m. on the 24300 block of The Old Road.

The victim filed a report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita station, claiming that while meditating with her eyes closed along the trail, she felt someone yank her hair and when she opened her eyes a man was standing over her with his pants down, exposing himself while performing sex acts.

She says she fled to the ranger station, reporting the incident. She was not injured.

Authorities describe the suspect as a light-skinned male between the ages of 25 and 30, thin build with dark hair. He was seen wearing dark colored sweats.

The suspect vehicle captured by surveillance video shows what appears to be a "newer model, dark purple 'Lincoln MKZ,'" authorities said.

Patrol checks have increased in the area as the suspect search continues.

The investigation is ongoing.
