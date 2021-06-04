Suspect viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station without provocation

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for a 300-to-350-pound shirtless man seen in a video viciously attacking a woman at a gas station in Gardena.
The attack appears to be random and without provocation, and left the woman hospitalized.
The assault happened Sunday, May 30 around 7:10 p.m. at a station in the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Gardena.
On surveillance video, the woman is seen pumping gas at her car as the suspect emerges from his black Ford Expedition at the next pump and calmly walks up to her.
He immediately starts punching her repeatedly in the head and body, even as she falls to the ground. As she lays helpless on the ground, he continues punching her again and again. He also grabs her hair to slam her head against the car and the ground multiple times.
The attack continued for at least 40 seconds until he stopped and stood over her motionless body.
At that point, three men are seen walking up to the suspect and intervening.
It's not clear if they saw the actual attack from their angle on the other side of the victim's car.
One of the men walks the suspect away and back to his Expedition. At that point the video released by authorities ends. It appears the suspect left the scene as investigators are continuing to look for him.
The woman told Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies she did not recognize the man and that he didn't take any personal property from her.
She suffered severe injuries to her face and head from the attack and was transported to a hospital. She was later released and was recuperating at home, sheriff's Deputy Grace Medrano said.
The suspect is described as a 35-45-year-old Black man, weighing about 300-350 pounds, standing about 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches. He was driving an older model Ford Expedition with matte black paint and black rims.
A flyer with photos of the suspect and more information is available here.
Anyone with information was asked to call LASD Century station Detective K. McInnis at 323-568-4800. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Suspect viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station without provocation
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News